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Science Curmudgeon
6hEdited

A data center in Texas has meaning for locals:

1. Water availability goes down (you need deeper wells and salt removal)

2. Electricity rates go up (good luck installing solar panels or windmills)

3. Nose generation - can be heard for miles. Ask those in Glen Rose.

Value to the neighbors - all negative.

NIMBY unite!

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RICHMOND DOCTOR's avatar
RICHMOND DOCTOR
6h

MY UKRAINE NEWS STATION

“Good evening, Mr. and Mrs. America, and all the ships at sea.” I am probably one of the few who still remember Walter Winchell’s radio broadcasts during the Second World War and how my parents waited and listened for them. I think the news media in our country have stopped mentioning Ukraine. It is almost as if there is no war in that country.

I am grateful for what the people of Ukraine are doing for the world, so I will try to keep Ukraine in the news. I will be copying and pasting comments from several live reporters living in Ukraine who publish articles on the Medium Daily Digest, an online web page newspaper.

Everything included in my news station will be quoted for their reporting.

Ukraine has begun to reveal the STASH air defense system. It is smaller, more modular, and far less resource-intensive than conventional systems such as the MIM-104 Patriot, which are designed for completely different targets.

Ukraine strikes on May 7th and before on the refinery in Perm have worked, and Reuters reports it is completely out of operation. Last night, Ukraine hit the pumping station.

Ukraine attacked the pumping station in Ufa again yesterday. Smoke was seen rising from the facility. The attacks in Perm and Ufa are critical nodes in Russia’s oil infrastructure, and they are nodes that Ukraine could have hit a long time ago, except that they didn’t at the request of the West. These cut off not just refining, but the supply of crude oil itself.

Kyiv Post reported that Ukraine’s Unmanned Systems Forces carried out precision strikes in occupied Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Luhansk regions in early May, including attacks on Russian air-defense systems and radar stations such as Pantsir and Tor complexes.

Ukraine launched about 200 drones into Russia at about 1600 in broad daylight.

The Krishi oil refinery in the Leningrad district is on fire, as confirmed by local videos, the regional governor's announcement, and NASA FIRMS satellite imagery.

Ukrainian drones also hit the VNIIR-Progress factory in Cheboksary, which makes electrical components for the military.

As a result of the attacks on the Russian port of Primorsk, the missile carrier Karakurt, a patrol boat, and a tanker from the shadow fleet were hit, according to a report by Ukrainian Major General Kumara.

For years, Russia treated its Kinzhal missile like one of the crown jewels of its arsenal. Fast, hypersonic, expensive, and marketed as something built to punch through Western air defenses. According to the Kyiv Independent, Ukrainian electronic warfare specialists say Lima stations have helped suppress or divert 58 of 59 Kinzhal missiles launched at protected targets. Cascade Systems, the developer behind Lima, says the system stopped 26 Kinzhal missiles in the first three months of 2026 alone.

The biggest trick the Nordic states ever played was to make the world believe that they were just helpers of Ukraine. They are, in fact, the architects of a new form of sovereignty. A drone that requires a six-month build in Sweden and costs $50,000 can be made in a week in Ukraine for $2,000. That is not merely efficiency — it is change. This isn’t just cost efficiency. It’s evolutionary acceleration.

So that's my Ukraine news for today.

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