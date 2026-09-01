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Noah Dowd's avatar
Noah Dowd
1h

Can you imagine the noise that would come from the right if a Democratic president even thought about half the stuff Trump is doing?

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Marcus's avatar
Marcus
34m

Thank you for your commentary. If there is no rule of law, there is no purpose for a Supreme Court that no longer functions to fairly interpret and uphold our Constitution and the laws of our land. It feels like the Republican Congress and the Supreme Court have now adopted the same technique that protected Susan Collins. And the Miserable 5 have stepped in to replace Congress, since they believe Congress should act but isn't. So we'll act in their place and allow a lawless President to use taxpayer money to build illegal monuments to himself. These issues were not debated or voted upon, nor was the structure of the President's campaign.

So now we can add two more things to our mountain of problems. The Supreme Court is supporting illegal actions by a convicted criminal who doesn't support the Constitution, and they have replaced a non-functioning Republican Congress despite not having that power. They have simply usurped the power.

The second thing is globally existential, and that is the collapse of the Himalayan glaciers that has tragically created floods and rock slides that damaged human settlements. I had hoped we would have acted on the science that links carbon-based energy (oil, that is) to the increase in global warming. Instead, our country chose to elect a President who openly solicited bribes from the global oil industry in the form of donations to his bank accounts, payable in crypto, dollars, and gold bars, etc. In repayment to his friends, he chose to kidnap Venezuela's President, steal their oil, and set up a JV with a lawless South American criminal family. Then he chose to attack Iran and light the Middle East oilfields on fire to completely pollute our climate.

None of these things serve the "American People", remember, "We the People"? Trump never did, and sadly now we know that our Supreme Court is not ours any longer. And now we are exposed.

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