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Paul Dailey's avatar
Paul Dailey
6h

Santana's corollary: "Those who learn from history are doomed to watch everyone else repeat it."

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Zelda Hester's avatar
Zelda Hester
5h

There were plenty of educated, affluent and middle-class people that voted for Trump. Women and black men voted for him in droves. Younger people, many of them in college voted for Trump. The Latino community overwhelmingly voted for Trump. They chose someone who they thought would fatten their wallet and found out that fascism benefits the wealthy and those in power. Everyone else is left to reap the corruption, racism, and destruction of what was once a democracy. It does not take an educated guess to realize that if you elect a convicted felon, you are going to be governed by a criminal enterprise. I can't help but feel pretty cynical now, when everyone is crying foul about this administration. All of these corrosive and destructive actions coming from Trump and his lackeys, are not surprising in the least. The really devasting part for me is the fact that most of this cannot be fixed in my lifetime. We have lost the trust of the free world and may never gain that back. We are paying the cost of Trumps reign of terror, with our pocketbook, our freedoms, and our lives.

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