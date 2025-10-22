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Julia Stewart's avatar
Julia Stewart
Oct 22, 2025

I’d take exception to the following: “ Meeropol draws from a wide array of material, including clips from the talk show Carroll was hosting when Trump allegedly assaulted her (also called Ask E. Jean) and, most powerfully, from the video depositions she gave in both Trump trials.” It says Trump ALLEGEDLY assaulted her. He was found legally liable for sexual assault against Carroll. There is no longer anything alleged about it. He did it. He is legally a sexual predator. His enablers repeatedly use language that obscures the truth and then journalists repeat it and the lies are reinforced. The truth matters. Just as with the Epstein case, the victims weren’t “underaged women”. That’s an oxymoron. They were children. And Trump’s crime against Carroll is no longer alleged. It’s fact. Or am I wrong?

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Kristin Keckeisen's avatar
Kristin Keckeisen
Oct 22, 2025

E. Jean Carroll, you are a true hero. Thank you for your tremendous courage.

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