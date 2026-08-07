Another Miller Who Needs to Resign

Allegations of abuse and domestic violence continue to emerge against Republican Representative Max Miller of Ohio. But rather than step down from his House seat or his re-election campaign, he’s following in his role model Donald Trump’s footsteps — refusing to take any responsibility and battling with the press to clear his name.

Miller faces a growing number of calls to resign, including from both Ohio senators: his ex father-in-law, Senator Bernie Moreno, and Senator Jon Husted.