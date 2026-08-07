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Another Miller Who Needs to Resign

Republican Congressman Max Miller is doubling down amid multiple allegations of abuse.
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The Contrarian

Allegations of abuse and domestic violence continue to emerge against Republican Representative Max Miller of Ohio. But rather than step down from his House seat or his re-election campaign, he’s following in his role model Donald Trump’s footsteps — refusing to take any responsibility and battling with the press to clear his name.

Miller faces a growing number of calls to resign, including from both Ohio senators: his ex father-in-law, Senator Bernie Moreno, and Senator Jon Husted.

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