Epstein Survivors Take Message for Justice on the Road

Epstein survivors will not stay silent as the Trump administration continues to stand in the way of justice for survivors of Jeffrey Epstein’s abuse. Now they’re taking their message on the road.

“Over 1,000 victims, 3.5 million files released, 6 million files full of investigative leads, five administrations, 30 years of evidence, and zero criminal investigations,” said survivor Liz Stein at today’s launch of the Donald J. Trump and Jeffrey Epstein Memorial Bookmobile.

Survivors continue to speak out and are calling for lawmakers to vote NO on Todd Blanche as U.S. attorney general.