For You: A List of Congress Members on the Ballot Who Voted to Fund ICE

If you are upset about ICE being the most well-funded federal law enforcement agency in American history, I’ve made something for you.

This is a list of every member of Congress currently on our ballot this year, who voted to give Ice tens of billions of dollars in funding with no restrictions. This list of 206 names includes their political party, their state, and the office that they’re currently running for.

It also includes the total amount of money they successfully gave to ICE, right there. A lot of them gave $113 billion. And the money they gave to the Border Patrol, most of them $91 billion. And then this column has their primary date, because a lot of these members still have to win their August primary. There are also shareable posts of all the names on my Instagram feed.

Here’s the full list

So let’s make these 206 names famous, because people should not be funding agencies with no accountability that are depriving us of our rights and the Bill of rights. And once again, it was over $200 billion that Congress gave to Ice and the Border Patrol with almost no restrictions.

And much of that money was given even after Alex Pretti and Renee Good were killed on camera. So please share this list far and wide. Let me know if you have any questions.

Ben Sheehan is a political commentator and digital creator. He specializes in civics education, which is showcased in his latest book, What Does the Constitution Actually Say?: A Non-Boring Guide to How Our Democracy Is Supposed to Work. Check out his Substack, Politics Made Easy.