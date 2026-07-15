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Todd Blanche Is...Was Donald Trump's Lawyer

And other cringeworthy moments from his senate confirmation hearing
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The Contrarian
Jul 15, 2026

Another day, another hearing, another example of Interim Attorney General Todd Blanche being a national embarrassment.

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