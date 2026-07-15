Todd Blanche Is...Was Donald Trump's Lawyer

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/35410Todd Blanche Is...Was Donald Trump's Lawyer And other cringeworthy moments from his senate confirmation hearingThe ContrarianJul 15, 202635410ShareAnother day, another hearing, another example of Interim Attorney General Todd Blanche being a national embarrassment. The Contrarian is community-supported. To support bold journalism & critical litigation efforts to fight Trump, join now.SubscribeDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksThe ContrarianSubscribeAuthorsThe ContrarianRecent PostsWe Don't Need ICE — Here's Why5 hrs ago • The Contrarian and Ben Sheehan'Hook the Crooks': The Fight to Turn Texas Blue12 hrs ago • The Contrarian and Tim DickinsonThis person could become the next U.S. Attorney GeneralJul 14 • The ContrarianThe Maine Issue: What Lies Ahead for the Democratic ConventionJul 13 • The Contrarian and Tim DickinsonTodd Blanche's Nomination Shatters Presidential PrecedentJul 8 • The Contrarian and Ben SheehanCountry Over Corporation: Reclaiming American FreedomJul 3 • The Contrarian, April Ryan, and Eddie1976 vs. 2026Jul 2 • The Contrarian