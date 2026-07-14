This person could become the next U.S. Attorney General

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/2548This person could become the next U.S. Attorney GeneralHis Senate confirmation hearing is todayThe ContrarianJul 14, 20262548ShareMeet Todd Blanche, Trump's personal lawyer turned worst ever Attorney General nominee. Support bold journalism and help fund critical lawsuits to stop Trump’s corruption — Join The Contrarian today!SubscribeDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksThe ContrarianSubscribeAuthorsThe ContrarianRecent PostsThe Maine Issue: What Lies Ahead for the Democratic ConventionJul 13 • The Contrarian and Tim DickinsonTodd Blanche's Nomination Shatters Presidential PrecedentJul 8 • The Contrarian and Ben SheehanCountry Over Corporation: Reclaiming American FreedomJul 3 • The Contrarian, April Ryan, and Eddie1976 vs. 2026Jul 2 • The ContrarianThe 5 Wildest Complaints in the Declaration of IndependenceJul 1 • The Contrarian and Ben SheehanMAGA Wants to Reverse American ProgressJun 29 • The Contrarian and Tim DickinsonWhat Power Does the Vice President Actually Have?Jun 24 • The Contrarian and Ben Sheehan