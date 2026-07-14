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The Contrarian

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This person could become the next U.S. Attorney General

His Senate confirmation hearing is today
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The Contrarian
Jul 14, 2026

Meet Todd Blanche, Trump's personal lawyer turned worst ever Attorney General nominee.

Support bold journalism and help fund critical lawsuits to stop Trump’s corruption — Join The Contrarian today!

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