The Contrarian

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Merrill's avatar
Merrill
1h

The Democratic Party is a reasonable representation of democracy in action; lots of opinions, lots of interest groups, lots of disagreements, all in the open. We should celebrate this not rip each other apart.

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Paula Darden's avatar
Paula Darden
1h

Thank you so much for defending the Democrats. I think they are doing a great job. I am very tired of reading nonsense like the NYT editorial, when the Trump administration is a fountain of corruption and only getting worse by the day.

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