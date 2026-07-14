The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Arkansas Blue's avatar
Arkansas Blue
41m

If I am informed correctly, Aramci used tto stand for Arab-American Oil Co, and was initially formed as a joint venture between Saudi Arabia and Standard Oil of the US. So, here is anothher example of US interests having been ruthlessly followed in the past.

As to the present, it makes perfectly good sense that Saudi-Arabia, through MBS, our orange convicted felon and Infantino, the three leaders in world corruption are joined in this endeavor.

I used to think no one could beat Sepp Blatter in the field of corruption, but Infantino beats them all and with the help of Saudi money, he has the entire FIFA organization in his pocket.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Contrarian · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture