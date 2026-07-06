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Pam Birkenfeld's avatar
Pam Birkenfeld
4h

I hope there will be some follow up on the chances of success on appeal of this terrible verdict. It’s beyond belief really and I’m a lawyer and I thought I’d seen it all.

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Marta's avatar
Marta
5h

So everybody who fought in world war II againts Nazi Germany and Fascists Italy……are they considered historical terrorists?? Such a crap. I will celebrate the 250 when all these cretinos are gone!

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