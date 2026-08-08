Blanche Is Now Top Law Enforcement Officer in the U.S., Thanks to These Guys

In a 4:30am ET Senate vote on Saturday, Todd Blanche was confirmed as the next U.S. attorney general.
Blanche — Trump’s former personal attorney and a key figure in the ongoing Epstein cover-up — was confirmed (50-49) by a Republican majority, making him the highest ranking law enforcement officer in the country.
Senator Bill Cassidy (R-LA) would like you to know that he took his own yes vote especially hard.
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