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Blanche Is Now Top Law Enforcement Officer in the U.S., Thanks to These Guys

See all the Republicans who voted to confirm him.
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The Contrarian

In a 4:30am ET Senate vote on Saturday, Todd Blanche was confirmed as the next U.S. attorney general.

Blanche — Trump’s former personal attorney and a key figure in the ongoing Epstein cover-up — was confirmed (50-49) by a Republican majority, making him the highest ranking law enforcement officer in the country.

Senator Bill Cassidy (R-LA) would like you to know that he took his own yes vote especially hard.

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