Donald Trump has built his political and negotiating style around escalation with an exit ramp. He applies pressure — tariffs, sanctions, threats — then adjusts when the response comes, often claiming success regardless of where the final position lands.

Markets came to expect it. Critics named it. “Trump Always Chickens Out,” or TACO, became shorthand for a pattern: push hard, then pull back before the consequences fully land.

An F-35C Lightning II launches from the USS Abraham Lincoln on March 21 as part of the war against Iran. (Department of Defense photo)

That pattern, however, was never about the absence of resistance. China retaliated during the trade war. Canada pushed back in kind. Allies imposed countermeasures. Trump did not operate in a vacuum. What distinguished those confrontations was not control over the other side but control over the instrument of escalation itself. Tariffs can be raised or lowered by decision. Sanctions can be tightened or waived. Even in the face of retaliation, the United States retained the ability to change course unilaterally.

War does not offer that flexibility.

The question now circulating — whether Trump has already “TACO’d” in the confrontation with Iran — misstates the problem. The issue is not whether he will back down. It is whether backing down in the way that defined earlier episodes is still available.

This conflict introduces constraints that tariffs never did.

Start with objectives. In recent days, the administration has moved between deterrence, nuclear rollback, and suggestions of regime change. These are not incremental adjustments; they are fundamentally different end states. Once maximalist language enters the public frame, any outcome short of it risks being interpreted as retreat. The political cost of recalibration rises as the stated objective expands.

Geography sharpens the problem. The Strait of Hormuz is not a symbolic pressure point; it is a functional one. Securing it requires sustained military commitment. Failing to secure it raises questions about credibility. Escalating to control it risks widening the conflict. Unlike tariffs, this is not a dial that can be turned up and down. It is a condition that must be maintained or conceded.

Domestic exposure closes the loop. Trade disputes diffuse their costs over time — through prices, supply chains, and market adjustments. A military confrontation in the Gulf transmits cost more directly. Energy prices respond quickly. A pause under those conditions can be interpreted not as strategy but as reaction. That perception limits how any shift can be framed.

Taken together, these factors narrow the space for maneuver. Trump still has agency, but it is constrained by actors and dynamics that do not respond to messaging alone. Iran has no incentive to validate a U.S. pivot. Israel’s operational timeline is its own. Regional states are managing risk, not aligning themselves to a single outcome. The conflict has momentum that cannot be reset unilaterally.

This is where the TACO framework begins to break down. It assumes that escalation and de-escalation are choices made primarily in Washington. In this case, they are outcomes shaped by multiple actors, each with independent incentives.

So how does a pause emerge under those conditions?

Not as a clean reversal. That would invite the very label the administration seeks to avoid.

A more plausible path is mediated ambiguity. Gulf states — Qatar, the United Arab Emirates — and other intermediaries, would facilitate indirect understandings. Activity would decrease without a formal agreement. Each side could claim limited success. The language would shift from “war” to “stability” without resolving the underlying dispute. The conflict would not have ended; it would be managed.

Another path is reframing through attrition. The United States would declare that key objectives have been met — capabilities degraded, deterrence restored — while Iran would preserve enough capacity to avoid appearing to have conceded. The outcome would be presented as strategic adjustment rather than retreat.

A third possibility involves external pressure. Market disruption, allied concerns, or strain on maritime flows could force a recalibration. In that case, any shift could be attributed to broader stability concerns rather than a unilateral decision to step back.

Each of these paths shares a common feature: They obscure the moment of reversal.

But this is not TACO. It is BLUFF — Bold Launch, Unable to Fully Finish.

In trade disputes, resistance is the mechanism that makes TACO possible. China retaliates, markets react, pressure builds—and Trump steps back. The system resets. The costs are contained, and the pattern repeats.

War does not reset.

When an adversary absorbs a strike and responds, it does not create an off-ramp. It removes one. The confrontation continues on terms that neither side fully controls. Escalation is no longer a signal. It is a commitment.

That is where BLUFF sits.

In a military conflict, resistance cannot be managed as in economic or diplomatic disputes. Once force is used and answered, the choice is no longer between escalation and reversal. It is between escalation and exposure.

That distinction matters because it changes what adversaries learn.

Under TACO, the lesson is: apply pressure and wait for the step back.

Under BLUFF, the lesson is simpler: do not yield.

Absorb the initial blow. Respond in a way that raises the cost of continuation, particularly high civilian and military casualties. Force the United States to decide whether it is willing to carry the conflict forward under conditions it no longer controls.

Russia’s behavior in the Ukraine war already reflects that logic. China is likely drawing similar conclusions, even if it acts more deliberately. The signal is not that Trump will retreat. It is that once resistance is met in a non-reversible domain, the path forward becomes uncertain.

That is the exposure.

The United States has shown a willingness to escalate where risk can be managed — against weaker actors or under conditions shaped in advance. Even the June strike on Iran’s nuclear facilities followed Israel’s degradation of Iran’s air defenses. The opening move was controlled.

What follows — the counterstrikes and escalation — is not.

The question is no longer whether to step back. It is whether there is a step back available at all.

Brian O’Neill, a retired senior executive from the CIA and National Counterterrorism Center, is an instructor on strategic intelligence at Georgia Tech. His Safehouse Briefing Substack looks at what’s ahead in global security, geopolitics, and national strategy.