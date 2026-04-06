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Merrill's avatar
Merrill
5h

Somewhere out there on the horizon, retribution is coming for Trump and his enablers. How much will he do to keep the horizon at bay? How much will the GOP allow? We have first row seats. Buckle up.

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Charles McMillion's avatar
Charles McMillion
4h

Yes, Jennifer, Republicans must answer to voters, but lawyers must answer to the state licensing boards who deemed them fit to serve the law.

The Contrarian's TOP priority now MUST be the disbarment of Bondi in every state where she has a license. This is very important not only as in the normal course of unethical and unlawful conduct by any lawyer, but especially since she was the people's TOP lawyer and many, many of her actions are so very well know that if she is not disbarred, no one should be. And even more especially, her disbarment will be a thunderbolt to every other lawyer at DOJ and elsewhere who is involved in unethical and illegal practices. There MUST be severe consequences for what Bondi and her elitist, cruel, lawless mob have done to the people who paid her to defend them.

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