While testifying on Capitol Hill last month, then-Attorney General Pam Bondi refuses to look at victims of Jeffrey Epstein. (C-SPAN)

When news broke on Thursday afternoon that Donald Trump had fired his attorney general, Pam Bondi, lawmakers and others had something to say. Here are some reactions:

“AG Bondi called apologizing to the Epstein survivors getting into the ‘gutter.’ Good riddance.” — Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA)

“Goodbye and good riddance to Pam Bondi. You were exceptionally terrible at your job.” — Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA)

“Pam Bondi has been fired. Good riddance. Pete Hegseth is next.” — House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY)

“Bondi fell into the Trump Trap, giving up her integrity to keep her job, and looks like she now will leave with neither.” — Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI)

“It doesn't give me a lot of comfort that Todd Blanche is now the acting AG. This is the guy who transferred Ghislaine Maxwell from the higher security prison to the low security prison camp in Texas." — Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD)

“Bondi is out. She blatantly used the Justice Department to retaliate against Trump’s political enemies, but even she didn’t go far enough for him. It’s hard to imagine what might come next, but it can’t be good.” — Sen. Tina Smith (D-MN)

“Turns out covering up for pedophiles isn’t a winning strategy. See you at Nuremberg 2.0” — Sen. Ron Wyden (D-OR)

“Pam Bondi has been a complete failure as Attorney General. She has not taken justice seriously — not for one second She has been complicit in corruption and weaponized the Department of Justice, all while leading the cover-up of the Epstein files. She chose obstruction over justice. Corruption over the law. Loyalty to Donald Trump over loyalty to the Constitution. She will go down as one of the worst Attorneys General in American history. But let’s be clear — she is still expected and legally obligated to testify before the Oversight Committee. We look forward to hearing from her and holding her accountable.” — Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX

“Under AG Pam Bondi, the DOJ became a cesspool of corruption. Bondi will be remembered for blocking the release of the Epstein files, weaponizing the DOJ to go after Trump’s political opponents, and handing out merger approvals as political favors. Good riddance.” — Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA)

“DOJ lawyers and FBI agents around the country who were fired or pushed out under Bondi’s weak leadership are having a small moment of satisfaction. But Congress needs to do its job and protect what remains. ⚖️” — Mimi Rocah, former Westchester County District Attorney and former prosecutor in the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York

“Pam Bondi still has to testify, under oath, in front of the Oversight Committee regarding the Epstein Files. This does not get her out of that bipartisan, lawful subpoena. We will see her soon.” — Rep. Maxwell Frost (D-FL)

“Pam Bondi and Donald Trump may think her firing gets her out of testifying to the Oversight Committee. They are wrong - and we look forward to hearing from her under oath.” — Rep. Robert Garcia (D-CA)

“Pam Bondi may be fired, but she still must be held accountable. She remains legally obligated to adhere to our subpoena and appear before the Oversight Committee. @oversightdemocrats.bsky.social will continue our investigations into Noem and Bondi.” — Rep. Shontel Brown (D-OH)

“Trump wants to replace Pam Bondi with ... Lee Zeldin? Really? I know he’s a true believer, but I don’t think he’s going to have any more success convincing courts to prosecute the president’s political enemies than Bondi had.” — Kevin M. Kruse, historian

“Incompetence and contempt for the rule of law doesn’t get you far. I’ll keep fighting to bring justice for Epstein’s survivors now that Pam Bondi is out of our way.” — Rep. Deborah Ross (D-NC)

“I do worry about who will replace Pam Bondi lol…Todd Blanche is equally bad if not worse Anyway, I’m gonna take bets on who gets ousted from the cabinet next, I’m guessing Tulsi Gabbard (cause being a woman with opinions is dangerous in the Trump administration)” — Will Morrison, comedian

“Trump’s first AG nominee, Matt Gaetz, was found to have paid 17 year olds for sex. Trump’s first AG, Pam Bondi, illegally refused to release the Epstein Files. Trump’s second AG, Todd Blanche, was his personal attorney and met with Ghislaine Maxwell while she was in prison. Quite a pattern!” — Max Berger, founder, IfNotNow

“Replacing her with a more competent attorney general who — like her — believes their sole client is the president and not the country may just make things worse.” — Stacey Young, founder of Justice Connection

“Bondi handled the Epstein Files in a terrible manner and made this situation far worse than it had to be for President Trump.” — Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC)

“Good riddance. Pam Bondi was the wrong choice from the start. But the rot at the Department of Justice begins and ends with Donald Trump. As long as his focus is on using DOJ as a tool for revenge and not law enforcement, the cover up of the Epstein files, along with the countless other problems at DOJ, will continue.” — Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY)

“Under Pam Bondi, the Justice Department worked to discredit election results, threaten states to turn over their voter rolls, bury the Epstein Files, ignore court orders, pursue baseless persecutions, and install MAGA loyalists throughout our justice system.” — Rep. Bobby Scott (D-VA)

“Pam Bondi will go down as the worst Attorney General in U.S. history. From her countless lies to her horrible mishandling of the Epstein files, she failed the American people from day one. Good riddance.” — Rep. Pete Aguilar (D-CA)

“Good riddance. Maybe the next Attorney General will actually release the Epstein Files. But with so many in this administration up to their eyeballs in their ties to an international child rape ring, I won’t hold my breath.” — Rep. Jim McGovern (D-MA)

“Thank God Pam Bondi is gone. Who could possibly be more spineless than her? The search is on…” — Rep. Joe Morelle (D-NY)

“Noem and Bondi were both awful and committed egregious, impeachable offenses. But isn’t it… interesting… that it’s just the women getting fired? Kash Patel and Pete Hegseth each have a laundry list of scandals under their belts and should be fired as well. Hmmmm.” — Rep. Yassamin Ansari (D-AZ)

“Pam Bondi repeatedly and brazenly violated the law and the oath she swore to defend the Constitution and uphold the rule of law. As a former federal enforcement attorney and law professor, I have spent my career fighting for the rule of law. That is why I was one of the first members of Congress to call for her impeachment. Her resignation is welcome but not enough. She must face the consequences for her actions, which I believe were criminal.” — Rep. Dave Min (D-CA)

“AG Bondi will be remembered for destroying the independence of the Department of Justice and turning a blind eye to Trump’s rampant corruption. Hopefully AG Blanche will learn from her mistakes.” — Rep. Darren Soto (D-FL)

“Pam Bondi has been fired and it’s about damn time. Accountability matters, and justice will prevail. Now release the Epstein files.” — Rep. Troy A. Carter (D-LA)

“I support Trump firing Pam Bondi. Do you? I hope the next AG will release all the Epstein files according to the law and follow up with investigations, prosecutions, and arrests.” — Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY)

“NEW: AG Pam Bondi appears to have been fired for not attacking Trump's enemies more aggressively, rather than her dangerous leadership.



The Senate must demand an independent DOJ. If probes are driven by Trump's ire, all Americans—including voting senators—could be targeted.” — Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington

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