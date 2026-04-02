The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
KnockKnockGreenpeace's avatar
KnockKnockGreenpeace
3d

Yeah, but what about her bad qualities?

Reply
Share
Arkansas Blue's avatar
Arkansas Blue
3dEdited

All those who have so far been judged "the worst in history" have something to look forward to: as the orange dumpster's ass kissers get fired/resign, they will automatically be replaced. Who knows, some of the former worst in history may even jump up two or three notches. I love it.

Reply
Share
1 reply
23 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Contrarian · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture