The Contrarian

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Jim Carmichael's avatar
Jim Carmichael
7h

You do us all a huge favor by telling it like it is, Jen. It’s a long road ahead; buckle up.

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6 replies
Wade Baynham's avatar
Wade Baynham
7h

Thank you for your clarity on how much we're losing, as Trump and regime destroy our alliances and our own people. Make America Grim Again.

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