Thank you for tuning into our live with Jennifer Rubin, Norman Eisen, and Hungarian political expert Kim Lane Scheppele! Our trio reacts to the end of Viktor Orbán’s 16-year reign, opposition leader Péter Magyar’s landslide win over Orbán, and the election’s international implications.
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
Transcript
Special LIVE Report: Orbán falls, is MAGA next?
Hungarians rejected their Trump-Vance endorsed dictator. What does it all mean?
Apr 13, 2026
Live!
Archive of live conversations with special guests on news essential to safeguarding against autocracy.
Get your morning dose of democracy on Coffee with The Contrarians, with Co-founders Jen Rubin and Norm Eisen.
Jared Bernstein answers your questions about all things economy on Let's Do Lunch.
Plus, breaking legal and political news.Archive of live conversations with special guests on news essential to safeguarding against autocracy. Get your morning dose of democracy on Coffee with The Contrarians, with Co-founders Jen Rubin and Norm Eisen. Jared Bernstein answers your questions about all things economy on Let's Do Lunch. Plus, breaking legal and political news.
Recent Posts