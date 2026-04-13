The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
Transcript

Special LIVE Report: Orbán falls, is MAGA next?

Hungarians rejected their Trump-Vance endorsed dictator. What does it all mean?
Jennifer Rubin's avatar
Norman Eisen's avatar
Kim Lane Scheppele's avatar
Jennifer Rubin, Norman Eisen, and Kim Lane Scheppele
Apr 13, 2026

Thank you for tuning into our live with Jennifer Rubin, Norman Eisen, and Hungarian political expert Kim Lane Scheppele! Our trio reacts to the end of Viktor Orbán’s 16-year reign, opposition leader Péter Magyar’s landslide win over Orbán, and the election’s international implications.

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Contrarian · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture