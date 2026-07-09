The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
Generate transcript
A transcript unlocks clips, previews, and editing.

The Tea ft. Rep. Al Green

Demanding accountability for ICE, calling for Congressional hearings and impeachment, and standing up to white nationalism and racism in DC
The Contrarian's avatar
April Ryan's avatar
The Contrarian and April Ryan
Jul 09, 2026

Thank you for joining us for another episode of The Tea with April! Today, April was joined by Texas Congressman Al Green.

Join us LIVE every Tuesday and Thursday at 5:30pm ET. See you on Tuesday!

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Contrarian · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture