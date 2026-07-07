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The Tea ft. Lisa Rice

DOGE cuts fair housing resources, the affordability crisis intensifies, and Trump puts his finger in the World cup pie
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April Ryan's avatar
The Contrarian and April Ryan
Jul 07, 2026

Thank you for joining us for another episode of The Tea with April! Today, April was joined by Lisa Rice, President and CEO of the National Fair Housing Alliance.

Join us LIVE every Tuesday and Thursday at 5:30pm ET. See you on Thursday!

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