Thank you for joining us for another episode of The Tea with April! Today, April was joined by Kurt Schmoke, President of the University of Baltimore. We’re live every Tuesday and Thursday at 5:30pm ET. Join us!
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The Tea ft. Kurt Schmoke
Trump tries to rewrite history, the power of We the People, and wise words from Frederick Douglass
Jul 02, 2026
Live!
Archive of live conversations with special guests on news essential to safeguarding against autocracy. Get your morning dose of democracy on Coffee with The Contrarians, with Co-founders Jen Rubin and Norm Eisen. Jared Bernstein answers your questions about all things economy on Let's Do Lunch. Plus, breaking legal and political news.Archive of live conversations with special guests on news essential to safeguarding against autocracy. Get your morning dose of democracy on Coffee with The Contrarians, with Co-founders Jen Rubin and Norm Eisen. Jared Bernstein answers your questions about all things economy on Let's Do Lunch. Plus, breaking legal and political news.
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