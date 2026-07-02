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The Tea ft. Kurt Schmoke

Trump tries to rewrite history, the power of We the People, and wise words from Frederick Douglass
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April Ryan's avatar
The Contrarian and April Ryan
Jul 02, 2026

Thank you for joining us for another episode of The Tea with April! Today, April was joined by Kurt Schmoke, President of the University of Baltimore. We’re live every Tuesday and Thursday at 5:30pm ET. Join us!

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