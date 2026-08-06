Thank you for joining us for another episode of The Tea, featuring Dr. Stacie NC Grant, Chair of the Divine 9 Council of Presidents. Join April LIVE every Tuesday and Thursday at 5:30pm ET. See you on Tuesday!
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The Tea ft. Stacie Grant, Panhellenic President & CEO
Discussing the meaning of "contempt," looking back on the legacy of the Voting Rights Act, and demanding answers about Nolan Wells
Live!
Archive of live conversations with special guests on news essential to safeguarding against autocracy. Get your morning dose of democracy on Coffee with The Contrarians, with Co-founders Jen Rubin and Norm Eisen. Jared Bernstein answers your questions about all things economy on Let's Do Lunch. Plus, breaking legal and political news.Archive of live conversations with special guests on news essential to safeguarding against autocracy. Get your morning dose of democracy on Coffee with The Contrarians, with Co-founders Jen Rubin and Norm Eisen. Jared Bernstein answers your questions about all things economy on Let's Do Lunch. Plus, breaking legal and political news.
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