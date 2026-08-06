The Contrarian

The Contrarian

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The Tea ft. Stacie Grant, Panhellenic President & CEO

Discussing the meaning of "contempt," looking back on the legacy of the Voting Rights Act, and demanding answers about Nolan Wells
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April Ryan's avatar
The Contrarian and April Ryan

Thank you for joining us for another episode of The Tea, featuring Dr. Stacie NC Grant, Chair of the Divine 9 Council of Presidents. Join April LIVE every Tuesday and Thursday at 5:30pm ET. See you on Tuesday!

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