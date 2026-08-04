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The Tea ft. Bryan Fair, Legal Scholar

A big night for primaries, a weaponized Justice Department, and an assault on Constitutional rights
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The Contrarian and April Ryan

Thank you for joining us for another episode of The Tea, featuring University of Alabama Law School Professor Bryan Fair. Join April LIVE every Tuesday and Thursday at 5:30pm ET. See you on Thursday!

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