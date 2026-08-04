Thank you for joining us for another episode of The Tea, featuring University of Alabama Law School Professor Bryan Fair. Join April LIVE every Tuesday and Thursday at 5:30pm ET. See you on Thursday!
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The Tea ft. Bryan Fair, Legal Scholar
A big night for primaries, a weaponized Justice Department, and an assault on Constitutional rights
Live!
Archive of live conversations with special guests on news essential to safeguarding against autocracy. Get your morning dose of democracy on Coffee with The Contrarians, with Co-founders Jen Rubin and Norm Eisen. Jared Bernstein answers your questions about all things economy on Let's Do Lunch. Plus, breaking legal and political news.Archive of live conversations with special guests on news essential to safeguarding against autocracy. Get your morning dose of democracy on Coffee with The Contrarians, with Co-founders Jen Rubin and Norm Eisen. Jared Bernstein answers your questions about all things economy on Let's Do Lunch. Plus, breaking legal and political news.
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