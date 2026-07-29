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The Tea ft. Daria Dawson

Andy Beshear wants to know where Mitch McConnell is, guerrilla gerrymandering, and know your voting rights!
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The Contrarian and April Ryan

Thank you for joining us for another episode of The Tea with April Ryan! Today, April was joined by Daria Dawson, Executive Director of America Votes.

Join us LIVE every Tuesday and Thursday at 5:30pm ET. See you on Thursday!

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