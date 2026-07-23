Thank you for joining us for another episode of The Tea with April Ryan! Today, April was joined by renowned journalist Charles M. Blow. Join us LIVE every Tuesday and Thursday at 5:30pm ET. See you on Tuesday!
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The Tea ft. Charles Blow
Trump walks back on NYT subpoenas, Georgia raises the stakes for midterms, and Charles Blow unpacks Black American struggles against political oppression and racially-targeted violence
Live!
Archive of live conversations with special guests on news essential to safeguarding against autocracy. Get your morning dose of democracy on Coffee with The Contrarians, with Co-founders Jen Rubin and Norm Eisen. Jared Bernstein answers your questions about all things economy on Let's Do Lunch. Plus, breaking legal and political news.Archive of live conversations with special guests on news essential to safeguarding against autocracy. Get your morning dose of democracy on Coffee with The Contrarians, with Co-founders Jen Rubin and Norm Eisen. Jared Bernstein answers your questions about all things economy on Let's Do Lunch. Plus, breaking legal and political news.
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