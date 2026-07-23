The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
Generate transcript
A transcript unlocks clips, previews, and editing.

The Tea ft. Charles Blow

Trump walks back on NYT subpoenas, Georgia raises the stakes for midterms, and Charles Blow unpacks Black American struggles against political oppression and racially-targeted violence
The Contrarian's avatar
April Ryan's avatar
Charles M. Blow's avatar
The Contrarian, April Ryan, and Charles M. Blow

Thank you for joining us for another episode of The Tea with April Ryan! Today, April was joined by renowned journalist Charles M. Blow. Join us LIVE every Tuesday and Thursday at 5:30pm ET. See you on Tuesday!

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Contrarian · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture