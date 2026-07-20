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Coffee with Contrarians ft. Joyce Vance and Juan Proaño

Trump hogs the FIFA limelight, on-the-ground ICE updates from Maine and Texas, and how DOGE made the cyclospora parasite worse for all of us
April Ryan's avatar
Juan Proaño's avatar
Joyce Vance's avatar
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April Ryan, Juan Proaño, Joyce Vance, and The Contrarian
Jul 20, 2026
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Thank you for tuning into another episode of Coffee with Contrarians with special guests Joyce Vance and Juan Proaño! We’re live every Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 9:15 AM ET. Join us!

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