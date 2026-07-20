Thank you for tuning into another episode of Coffee with Contrarians with special guests Joyce Vance and Juan Proaño! We’re live every Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 9:15 AM ET. Join us!
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Coffee with Contrarians ft. Joyce Vance and Juan Proaño
Trump hogs the FIFA limelight, on-the-ground ICE updates from Maine and Texas, and how DOGE made the cyclospora parasite worse for all of us
Jul 20, 2026
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Archive of live conversations with special guests on news essential to safeguarding against autocracy. Get your morning dose of democracy on Coffee with The Contrarians, with Co-founders Jen Rubin and Norm Eisen. Jared Bernstein answers your questions about all things economy on Let's Do Lunch. Plus, breaking legal and political news.Archive of live conversations with special guests on news essential to safeguarding against autocracy. Get your morning dose of democracy on Coffee with The Contrarians, with Co-founders Jen Rubin and Norm Eisen. Jared Bernstein answers your questions about all things economy on Let's Do Lunch. Plus, breaking legal and political news.
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