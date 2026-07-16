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Coffee with Contrarians ft. Brian Tyler Cohen

A brand new book from Brian Tyler Cohen, Blanche and Clayton squirm under pressure, and Trump's election meddling intensifies
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Norman Eisen, Brian Tyler Cohen, and The Contrarian
Jul 16, 2026
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Thank you for tuning into another episode of Coffee with Contrarians with special guest Brian Tyler Cohen! We’re live every Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 9:15 AM ET. Join us!

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