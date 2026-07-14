The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
Generate transcript
A transcript unlocks clips, previews, and editing.

The Tea ft. Alphonso David

Lindsey Graham's Senate replacement, Trump attacks Georgia (again), and what a Todd Blanche DOJ would mean for minority and underserved communities
The Contrarian's avatar
April Ryan's avatar
The Contrarian and April Ryan
Jul 14, 2026

Thank you for joining us for another episode of The Tea with April Ryan! Today, April was joined by Alphonso David, President and CEO of the Global Black Economic Forum.

Join us LIVE every Tuesday and Thursday at 5:30pm ET. See you on Thursday!

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Contrarian · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture