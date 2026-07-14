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Let's Do Lunch!

More strikes on Iran, the June jobs report, and how AI is affecting employment for young job seekers
Jared Bernstein's avatar
Aya Ibrahim's avatar
The Contrarian's avatar
Jared Bernstein, Aya Ibrahim, and The Contrarian
Jul 14, 2026

Thank you for tuning into another episode of Let’s Do Lunch! with Jared Bernstein and special guest Aya Ibrahim! Join us every other Tuesday at 12pm ET to get all your burning econ questions answered!

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