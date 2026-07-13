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Coffee with Contrarians ft. Joyce Vance

Lindsey Graham, Todd Blanche confirmation hearings around the corner, and pushback to Paramount/Warner Bros. merger
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Norman Eisen, Joyce Vance, and The Contrarian
Jul 13, 2026
∙ Paid

Thank you for tuning into another episode of Coffee with Contrarians with special guest Joyce Vance! We’re live every Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 9:15 AM ET. See you on Wednesday!

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