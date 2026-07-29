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Coffee with Contrarians ft. Adrienne Elrod

John Cornyn on the fence, the Fauci Diaries, what's coming up for Midwestern midterms?
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Adrienne Elrod's avatar
Norman Eisen and Adrienne Elrod
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Thank you for tuning into another episode of Coffee with Contrarians with special guest Adrienne Elrod! We’re live every Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 9:15 AM ET. Join us!

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