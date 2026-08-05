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Coffee with Contrarians ft. Simon Rosenberg, Political Strategist

Primaries recap, Michigan Senate polling, and Republicans lose their grip on Congress
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April Ryan, Simon Rosenberg, and The Contrarian
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Thank you for tuning into Coffee with Contrarians with special guest Simon Rosenberg, political strategist and author of Hopium Chronicles. We’re live every Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 9:15 AM ET. Join us!

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