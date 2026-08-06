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Coffee with Contrarians ft. Harry Litman, Legal Scholar

"Mr. Bleach" vs "Mr. Science," who will stop Todd Blanche?, and Jeanine Pirro in hot water with the President
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Thank you for tuning into Coffee with Contrarians with special guest Harry Litman, head of of Talking Feds! We’re live every Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 9:15 AM ET. Join us!

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