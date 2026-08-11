The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
Generate transcript
A transcript unlocks clips, previews, and editing.

The Tea ft. Tara Setmayer, CEO

Republicans reignite Islamophobic attacks, Trump makes his great escape, and what a winning strategy looks like for Democrats
The Contrarian's avatar
April Ryan's avatar
Tara Setmayer's avatar
The Contrarian, April Ryan, and Tara Setmayer

Thank you for joining us for another episode of The Tea, featuring Tara Setmayer, Co-Founder and CEO of the Seneca Project. Join April LIVE every Tuesday and Thursday at 5:30pm ET. See you on Thursday!

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Contrarian · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture