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Coffee with Contrarians ft. Joyce Vance, Legal Scholar

What National Parks Funding is really being used for, Trump is a failed president, and we can't forget about the Epstein Files
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Thank you for tuning into Coffee with Contrarians with special guest Joyce Vance, author of Civil Discourse on Substack! We’re live every Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 9:15 AM ET. Join us!

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