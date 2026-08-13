The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of The Contrarian

Coffee with Contrarians ft. Esosa Osa, CEO

Leavin'-it Leavitt, the Congressional Black Caucus demands justice for Nolan Wells, and Contrarians in court
April Ryan's avatar
Esosa Osa's avatar
The Contrarian's avatar
April Ryan, Esosa Osa, and The Contrarian
∙ Paid

Thank you for tuning into Coffee with Contrarians with special guest Esosa Osa, CEO of Onyx Impact! We’re live every Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 9:15 AM ET. Join us!

User's avatar

Continue reading this post for free, courtesy of The Contrarian.

Or purchase a paid subscription.
© 2026 The Contrarian · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture