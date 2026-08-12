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Coffee with Contrarians ft. Maria Cardona, Political Strategist

Surprise results in Wisconsin, what a Democratic coalition needs to look like, and voters want real accountability for ICE
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The Contrarian, April Ryan, and Maria Cardona
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Thank you for tuning into another episode of Coffee with Contrarians with special guest Maria Cardona! We’re live every Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 9:15 AM ET. Join us!

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