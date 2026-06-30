The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
Generate transcript
A transcript unlocks clips, previews, and editing.

Let’s Do Lunch! ft. Bobby Kogan

A new report on fiscal outlook, SCOTUS rules on the FTC and the Fed, and the implications of expanding presidential power
Jared Bernstein's avatar
Bobby Kogan's avatar
The Contrarian's avatar
Jared Bernstein, Bobby Kogan, and The Contrarian
Jun 30, 2026

Thank you for tuning into another episode of Let’s Do Lunch! with Jared Bernstein and special guest Bobby Kogan! Join us every other Tuesday at 12pm ET to get all your burning econ questions answered!

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Contrarian · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture