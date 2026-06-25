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Kalia Kliban's avatar
Kalia Kliban
2h

The link to the APWU website comment form takes you to a message field with an un-editable pre-filled message. Is there another place where public comment can be made about the proposed postal service interference in mail ballot distribution?

KK in Sebastopol, CA

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George's avatar
George
31m

So get rid of USAID, the Peace Corps, our overseas bases. And why not close all the embassies? America is now, thanks to Trump, so great we do not need the rest of the world. And while at it, just eliminate passports so they cannot be used for vote fraud. Really, why would a true American want to leave for another not so great country? All these actions will save hundreds of billions and make voting tons less fraudulent.

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