Democracy is not a spectator sport. Whether you want to exercise your right to vote, join a protest, call your elected officials, run for office, or keep tabs on the week’s hottest issues and protests, The Contrarian has you covered.

Here are our top suggestions for getting involved in the days ahead. These are heated times; we encourage non-violent and lawful activism.

Speak Up for the First Amendment

On the heels of JD Vance’s weird appearance on The View last week, the FCC is attempting to take control of the show’s guest booking. If successful, the FCC’s control would be another devastating attack on the First Amendment. Make your objections to this takeover attempt known by July 6. Every voice matters. You can scan the QR code below with your phone to submit your comments.

Defend Voting Rights

Donald Trump is making a renewed push to pass the SAVE Act — which would disenfranchise millions of voters, disproportionately women — as Republicans seek to limit access to the ballot box ahead of the November elections. The act has passed the House and must be vigorously opposed in the Senate. Republicans are also seeking to eliminate or severely restrict mail-in-voting. Submit your comments objecting to the reversal of voting-by-mail practices and abilities by July 2.

Oppose Eliminating Peace Corps

An amendment to the National Security, Department of State, and Related Programs (NSRP) appropriations bill advanced by Rep. Scott Perry (R-PA) would eliminate Peace Corps funding. The Peace Corps is an executive branch agency that sends trained volunteers across the globe at the request of a country to work with local communities on their developmental goals. DOGE cuts already forced the agency to shutter many of its successful programs. Tell your representatives to vote NO on Perry’s amendment to eliminate Peace Corps funding and spread the word on social media.

Mobilize for ‘All of Us 250’

The next mass protest of the Trump regime is coming on June 27. The demonstration is organized by the All of Us 250, a coalition of “civic, cultural, labor, immigrant rights, racial justice, youth, faith, and democracy organizations.” The protest agenda aims to counter the “narrow and exclusionary narrative” about the nation’s 250th birthday promoted by “the MAGA regime” and offers a positive platform that prioritizes living wages, climate justice, reproductive rights, voting rights, and gun safety. The flagship mobilization will take place in the late morning in Washington, D.C., with satellite actions planned nationwide. Find out more at AllofUs250.org.

Protect Protesters and Observers

The Department Homeland Security arrested 15 people in Minneapolis during a raid in connection with anti-ICE protests earlier this year. The Department of Justice charged members of Minnesota Direct Action with myriad crimes, including conspiracy and interference, denouncing them as “rioters” with “Antifa ties.” The charges suggest anyone who has expressed disdain toward ICE could become a target for prosecution. If you witness a raid in Minneapolis, contact the Minnesota chapter of National Lawyers Guild. If you’re outside Minnesota, consider supporting the labor and faith groups that have denounced the raid as renewed “political repression” from the Trump administration.

Demand Changes at Delaney Hall

Hunger strikes are ongoing at the wretched detention facility in New Jersey known as Delaney Hall, operated on behalf of ICE by the for-profit jailer GEOGroup. Women have joined a strike started by men. Read the strikers’ demands, which include “safe drinking water” and “adequate nutrition.” Their own calls to action include contacting officials in state government, ICE, and GEOGroup itself.

Keep Human Rights Central at the World Cup

Millions of soccer fans are attending FIFA World Cup matches in U.S. host cities. The ACLU offers a handy know-your-rights guide that also explains the risks of attendance. “Fans, players, journalists, and everyone alike should be prepared for potential … racial profiling by law enforcement, invasive social media screening, searches of electronic devices, suppression of speech and protest, and other threats to civil liberties,” the ACLU warns. Separately, Amnesty International is encouraging soccer fans to tell FIFA to promote respect for human rights across the tournament. “FIFA promises a tournament where everyone ‘feels safe, included and free to exercise their rights.’” Amnesty warns. “But the reality tells a very different story.” Indeed, a FIFA agent was caught on tape confiscating Iranian flags from fans.

Vote Like Your Nation Depends on It

The June primary calendar is wrapping up, with Colorado’s primary on June 30.

Check Vote411.org to verify your voting details and make a plan to cast your ballot.