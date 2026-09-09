The Contrarian

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Lauren's avatar
Lauren
2h

Nothing says Happy Rosh Hashanah a bit early like let's let all of the women die because they can't have the life-saving abortion after a miscarriage or an abortion for other reasons. *Rolls eyes in disgust at the trumplicans who want genocides.*

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Michelle Jordan's avatar
Michelle Jordan
3h

That’s exactly what they want.

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