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Sally Fell's avatar
Sally Fell
26m

Congress is dysfunctional, and seems unable to pass legislation that might protect or benefit citizens, especially children. This current Congress removed funding for schools lunches, hardly the act of adults concerned about kids. We need to vote, and need Republicans to transform quickly into a viable party that believes in democracy. Otherwise, I am concerned that the two parties will be so busy fighting each other, the public and our needs, will become an inconvenient distraction.

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