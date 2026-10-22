Thank you for tuning in to another episode of Coffee with Contrarians with special guest Simon Rosenberg, creator of Hopium Chronicles By Simon Rosenberg. We’re live every Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 9:15 AM ET. Join us!
Coffee with Contrarians ft. Simon Rosenberg, Political Strategist
Trump flailing on the campaign trail, midterm race roundup, and can we trust the polls?
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Coffee with Contrarians
Start your day strong with Jen Rubin, Norm Eisen, and The Contrarian crew — with visits from newsmakers and disobeyers of the Trump regime. This show is live to all on Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 9:15am ET, and available on-demand for Contrarian members.Start your day strong with Jen Rubin, Norm Eisen, and The Contrarian crew — with visits from newsmakers and disobeyers of the Trump regime. This show is live to all on Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 9:15am ET, and available on-demand for Contrarian members.
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