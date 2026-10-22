The Contrarian

The Contrarian

The Contrarian
Coffee with Contrarians
Coffee with Contrarians ft. Simon Rosenberg, Political Strategist
0:00
-32:48

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of The Contrarian

Coffee with Contrarians ft. Simon Rosenberg, Political Strategist

Trump flailing on the campaign trail, midterm race roundup, and can we trust the polls?
Jennifer Rubin's avatar
Simon Rosenberg's avatar
Norman Eisen's avatar
The Contrarian's avatar
Jennifer Rubin, Simon Rosenberg, Norman Eisen, and The Contrarian
Paid

Thank you for tuning in to another episode of Coffee with Contrarians with special guest Simon Rosenberg, creator of Hopium Chronicles By Simon Rosenberg. We’re live every Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 9:15 AM ET. Join us!

User's avatar

Continue reading this post for free, courtesy of The Contrarian.

Or purchase a paid subscription.
© 2026 The Contrarian · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture