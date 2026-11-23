Thank you for tuning in to another episode of Coffee with Contrarians with special guest Katie Phang, legal analyst and independent journalist. We’re live every Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 9:15 AM ET. Join us!
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Coffee with Contrarians ft. Katie Phang, Legal Analyst
Jensen Huang is back at Nvidia, Epstein files leal updates, and Democrats’ January agenda
Coffee with Contrarians
Start your day strong with Jen Rubin, Norm Eisen, and The Contrarian crew — with visits from newsmakers and disobeyers of the Trump regime. This show is live to all on Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 9:15am ET, and available on-demand for Contrarian members.Start your day strong with Jen Rubin, Norm Eisen, and The Contrarian crew — with visits from newsmakers and disobeyers of the Trump regime. This show is live to all on Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 9:15am ET, and available on-demand for Contrarian members.
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