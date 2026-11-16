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Coffee with Contrarians ft. Maria Cardona, Political Strategist

Norm’s legal roundup, FAA debacle, and what’s next for a Democratic Congress
Jennifer Rubin's avatar
Maria Cardona's avatar
Norman Eisen's avatar
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Jennifer Rubin, Maria Cardona, Norman Eisen, and The Contrarian

Thank you for tuning in to another episode of Coffee with Contrarians with special guest Maria Cardona, political strategist and commentator. We’re live every Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 9:15 AM ET. Join us!

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