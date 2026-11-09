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Coffee with Contrarians-- Live from Mississippi!

Norm live from Jackson, Trump on 60 minutes, and what’s next for the new Congress?
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Norman Eisen's avatar
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Jennifer Rubin, Norman Eisen, and The Contrarian

Thank you for tuning in to another episode of Coffee with Contrarians with Jennifer Rubin and Norman Eisen. We’re live every Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 9:15 AM ET. Join us!

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