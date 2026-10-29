Thank you for joining us for another episode of The Tea with April Ryan! Today, April was joined by Maya Wiley, President & CEO of the Leadership Conference on Civil & Human Rights. Join us LIVE every Tuesday and Thursday at 5:30pm ET. See you on Tuesday!
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The Tea with April Ryan ft. Maya Wiley
Barack Obama talks Cheesecake Factory, who won the 2020 election?, and making a majority
Coffee with Contrarians
Start your day strong with Jen Rubin, Norm Eisen, and The Contrarian crew — with visits from newsmakers and disobeyers of the Trump regime. This show is live to all on Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 9:15am ET, and available on-demand for Contrarian members.Start your day strong with Jen Rubin, Norm Eisen, and The Contrarian crew — with visits from newsmakers and disobeyers of the Trump regime. This show is live to all on Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 9:15am ET, and available on-demand for Contrarian members.
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