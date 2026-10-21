The Contrarian

The Contrarian

The Contrarian
Coffee with Contrarians
Coffee with Contrarians ft. Tim Dickinson
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Coffee with Contrarians ft. Tim Dickinson

Updates on the DOJ’s California lawsuit, midterm roundup, and why early voting is essential
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Jennifer Rubin, Tim Dickinson, Norman Eisen, and The Contrarian
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Thank you for tuning in to another episode of Coffee with Contrarians with special guest Tim Dickinson, our senior political writer. We’re live every Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 9:15 AM ET. Join us!

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