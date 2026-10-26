The Contrarian

The Contrarian

The Contrarian
Coffee with Contrarians
Coffee with Contrarians ft. Randi Weingarten, AFT President
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Coffee with Contrarians ft. Randi Weingarten, AFT President

Elections in Serbia and Brazil, Alaska’s DOJ case, and the AFT Votes bus tour
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Jennifer Rubin, Randi Weingarten, and The Contrarian
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Thank you for tuning in to another episode of Coffee with Contrarians with special guest Randi Weingarten, President of the American Federation of Teachers. We’re live every Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 9:15 AM ET. Join us!

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