Thank you for tuning in to another episode of Coffee with Contrarians with special guest Randi Weingarten, President of the American Federation of Teachers. We’re live every Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 9:15 AM ET. Join us!
Coffee with Contrarians ft. Randi Weingarten, AFT President
Elections in Serbia and Brazil, Alaska’s DOJ case, and the AFT Votes bus tour
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Coffee with Contrarians
Start your day strong with Jen Rubin, Norm Eisen, and The Contrarian crew — with visits from newsmakers and disobeyers of the Trump regime. This show is live to all on Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 9:15am ET, and available on-demand for Contrarian members.Start your day strong with Jen Rubin, Norm Eisen, and The Contrarian crew — with visits from newsmakers and disobeyers of the Trump regime. This show is live to all on Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 9:15am ET, and available on-demand for Contrarian members.
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