Thank you for tuning in to a special episode of Coffee with Contrarians with guest hosts Maria Cardona and Juan Proaño! They were joined by special guests candidate Johnny Garcia for Congress and Texas Rep. Ramón Romero Jr.. We’re live every Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 9:15 AM ET. Join us!
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Coffee with Contrarians ft. Johnny Garcia and Rep. Ramón Romero
Winning the Latino vote in Texas, Trump campaigns in San Antonio, and reactions to ICE brutality
Maria Cardona, Juan Proaño, Johnny Garcia for Congress, and 2 others
Coffee with Contrarians
Start your day strong with Jen Rubin, Norm Eisen, and The Contrarian crew — with visits from newsmakers and disobeyers of the Trump regime. This show is live to all on Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 9:15am ET, and available on-demand for Contrarian members.Start your day strong with Jen Rubin, Norm Eisen, and The Contrarian crew — with visits from newsmakers and disobeyers of the Trump regime. This show is live to all on Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 9:15am ET, and available on-demand for Contrarian members.
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