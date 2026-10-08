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Coffee with Contrarians ft. Johnny Garcia and Rep. Ramón Romero

Winning the Latino vote in Texas, Trump campaigns in San Antonio, and reactions to ICE brutality
Maria Cardona's avatar
Juan Proaño's avatar
Johnny Garcia for Congress's avatar
Rep. Ramón Romero Jr.'s avatar
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Maria Cardona, Juan Proaño, Johnny Garcia for Congress, and 2 others

Thank you for tuning in to a special episode of Coffee with Contrarians with guest hosts Maria Cardona and Juan Proaño! They were joined by special guests candidate Johnny Garcia for Congress and Texas Rep. Ramón Romero Jr.. We’re live every Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 9:15 AM ET. Join us!

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