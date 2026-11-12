The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/

Coffee with Contrarians ft. Ben Wikler, Political Organizer

Victory in Mississippi, Jensen Huang resigns, and holding the Trump Administration accountable
Jennifer Rubin's avatar
Ben Wikler's avatar
Norman Eisen's avatar
The Contrarian's avatar
Jennifer Rubin, Ben Wikler, Norman Eisen, and The Contrarian

Thank you for tuning in to another episode of Coffee with Contrarians with special guest Ben Wikler, former chair of the Democratic Party of Wisconsin. We’re live every Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 9:15 AM ET. Join us!

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Contrarian · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for writing, podcasting, and media founders.