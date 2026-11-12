Thank you for tuning in to another episode of Coffee with Contrarians with special guest Ben Wikler, former chair of the Democratic Party of Wisconsin. We’re live every Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 9:15 AM ET. Join us!
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Coffee with Contrarians ft. Ben Wikler, Political Organizer
Victory in Mississippi, Jensen Huang resigns, and holding the Trump Administration accountable
Coffee with Contrarians
Start your day strong with Jen Rubin, Norm Eisen, and The Contrarian crew — with visits from newsmakers and disobeyers of the Trump regime. This show is live to all on Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 9:15am ET, and available on-demand for Contrarian members.Start your day strong with Jen Rubin, Norm Eisen, and The Contrarian crew — with visits from newsmakers and disobeyers of the Trump regime. This show is live to all on Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 9:15am ET, and available on-demand for Contrarian members.
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